The Atlético de Madrid return to the east field saturday june 20 after the good work of the mattresses in the last day against Osasuna where they gave a good football recital. This Matchday 30 of the Santander League leads to Valladolid until the Metropolitan Wanda since 22:00 hours. A meeting that will be led by González Fuertes and it will be televised live on Movistar LaLiga. Also, this Atlético-Valladolid will feature minute-by-minute comments on the website of OK DAILY.

The Atlético de Madrid He comes to this day with a full chest after an outstanding meeting in Pamplona in a clear example of reaction after doubts in San Mamés. This will be the first day after the restart in which the rojiblancos play at home. The Metropolitan Wanda will be the scene of the new version of Marcos Llorente, great highlights from the guys the Cholo Simeone in the last envites, with a goal and double assistance at El Sadar. Further, Joao Félix He is also back with his double.

After the two titles of Diego Costa in Bilbao and Pamplona, Simeone will rotate with Álvaro Morata, that returned to wet before the red ones in his fief. It will be the only great novelty in the eleven, beyond the fact that both Thomas and Trippier can start again, the rest are already fixed by the Argentine coach.

On the other hand, the Valladolid He will seek to continue the streak after the break, where he still does not know defeat, adding a victory against him. Leganes and a draw against him Celta Vigo. The eight points that separate him from relegation give them air but they still do not assure them anything at this stage of the championship, so a victory against the mattresses can be crucial, especially in the mood for the precedent they would generate.

