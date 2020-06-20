21:14. He doesn’t play either Diego Costa In front of his former team, he will wait for his opportunity from the bench.

21:10. He doesn’t play either Masip, which was always a starter when Lunin he was his substitute at Valladolid. On this occasion, Sergio has decided to give Caro a chance, who returned to Pucela when Real Madrid called on the Ukrainian to yield to Oviedo.

21:07. Do not play Salisu, footballer who has been related to Atlético de Madrid and which would cost 12 million euros to remove from Real Valladolid.

21:05. There are also surprises in the Real Valladolid lineup: Expensive; Antoñito, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sánchez, Carnero; Fede San Emeterio, Matheus, Míchel, Hervías; Waldo and Guardiola.

21:04. Simeone surprises with the Atlético de Madrid lineup. They will start: Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez; Lemar, Thomas, Herrera, Llorente; Morata and Joao Félix.

21:00. Goodnight! Everything ready in Metropolitan Wanda for Atlético’s return to their stadium. The rojiblanco team can take advantage of the tie of the Seville in front of Barcelona to reach the Andalusian team in the classification. For this the Atlético de Madrid shall be imposed on the Real Valladolid in the match corresponding to Matchday 30 of the Santander League.

It will be a special shock for Diego Costa, who will face his former team. It will be necessary to see if the one of Lagarto starts or if it is Álvaro Morata the one that accompanies Joao Félix in attack. Also if Simeone places next to them a Marcos Llorente on streak or if it puts you in a more delayed position.

Real Valladolid, meanwhile, is seven points above the relegation positions, so taking a positive result against Atlético de Madrid will give them some calm to face the remaining eight days. Salisu will be examined at the Wanda Metropolitano, which could be his stadium next season.