Atlético de Madrid is already third in the standings after beating Real Valladolid 1-0 thanks to a goal by Vitolo. The referee had to check the VAR to confirm his goal. The visiting team remains seven points above the descent.

Min 95: END OF THE MATCH!

93 min: Chance for Diego Costa! He took the defense but it was offside.

Min 90: Add 5 minutes the referee. Atlético de Madrid is not satisfied and is going for the second.

86 min: Míchel sees the yellow, which can not be aligned by Real Valladolid in the next game.

Min 83: Real Valladolid put a striker for a defender. Enes Ünal enters and Javi Sánchez leaves.

Min 81: VAR confirms Vitolo’s goal. Vitolo headed the goal kicked off by Atlético de Madrid’s corner but the ball narrowly went in.

Min 80: GOOOOOL of Atlético de Madrid! Vitolo’s goal but the VAR will review it.

79 min: Caaasi! The clearest of Atlético de Madrid. Thomas shoots and clears Caro to Corner.

76 min. Hydration break.

75 min. Yellow Diego Costa for protesting.

74 min: Change also at Real Valladolid. Matheus leaves and Kike enters.

73 min: Vitolo for Llorente at Atlético de Madrid. Last change.

Min 72: Real Valladolid moves bench. Enter Oscar Plano through Waldo.

71 min: Goal annulled Atlético Madrid for offside. Diego Costa was in an anti-regulatory position.

Min 68: Center without consequences of Correa. The changes introduced by Simeone begin to be noticed.

Min 66: Waldo has been booked and will not be able to play for Real Valladolid in the next match.

Min 65: Real Valladolid tries with a Waldo cross that ends at the feet of Oblak.

Min 63: Simeone is going for the game. He enters Diego Costa and Correa and Álvaro Morata and Joao Félix leave.

59 min: First yellow of the match!

57 min: I was singing! Thomas Lemar leaves, very bad today, and Carrasco enters. Héctor Herrera also leaves and Koke enters.

56 min: Lemar from afar. Atlético de Madrid will have a difficult time creating danger if they fail to enter the Real Valladolid area.

55 min: Koke and Carrasco are going to enter.

Min 54: Marcos Llorente tries it from afar. Many Real Valladolid players behind.

Min 50: Chance for Morata! He deviates a center.

49 min: Now it is Joao Félix who is trying. Safe for Caro.

48 min: Míchel tries for Real Valladolid from afar.

46 min: There has been a double change at Atlético de Madrid. Miguel De la Fuente and Alcaraz have entered through Guardiola and Fede San Emeterio.

46 min: The second half begins with an uneventful corner for Atlético de Madrid.

THE SECOND PART BEGINS!

END OF THE FIRST PART! Glimpses of quality by Joao Félix, dominance of Atlético de Madrid and the clearest occasion of the match for Real Valladolid, that of Matheus.

45 min: 3 added!

44 min: Javi Sánchez does not reach a Joao Félix ball that would have left him alone against Caro.

Min 41: Now it is Herrera who could not control a Llorente ball in the Real Valladolid area.

Min 39: Joao Félix almost marks! Caro fails, the Portuguese did not expect it and the ball hits his face. Could not finish with pleasure.

36 min: New against Real Valladolid. Simeone despairs on the bench.

34 min: Chance for Atlético de Madrid but Héctor Herrera’s shot goes too far.

Min 31: Hydration break. Atlético de Madrid recovers from the scare.

Min 30. Another clear occassion of Real Valladolid! On the counterattack, it almost made Matheus.

Min 31: Thomas Lemar is not fine today. He has lost many balls.

Min 28: Real Valladolid closes well lines and Atlético de Madrid is having a hard time generating danger.

25 min: Joao Félix is ​​very important for Atlético de Madrid. The game changes every time you touch the ball.

22 min: Real Valladolid closes behind. Joao Félix tries from the front but his ball goes out.

Min 18: Atlético de Madrid is definitely in control of the match.

Min 16: Marcos Llorente forces a corner for Atlético de Madrid. The game is beautiful although there are no clear occasions.

Min 15: Follow 0-0 with two clear chances for each team. That of Waldo by Real Valladolid and Marcos Llorente’s reply.

Min 09: The game is stopped due to Raúl García Carnero discomfort.

Min 07: Now the occasion is for Joao Féliz. His ball goes high.

Min 06: Atlético de Madrid answers. Marcos Llorente shot without problems for Real Valladolid.

Min 05: The first occasion is for Waldo. Obak stop!

Min 04: Atlético de Madrid wants to control the game from the start and take the initiative.

Min 02: Atlético de Madrid offside. Morata’s anti-regulatory position.

22:02. Start the match between Atlético de Madrid and Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano!

22:01. A vilolinist plays the Atlético de Madrid anthem in tribute to Radomir Antic, to Peiro, to Capon, to Jones, to Minchola and the rest of the deceased during the pandemic.

21:56. The one who won’t have a chance today, at least from the start, is Ben Arfa. Another disappointing signing.

21:54. It will also be a good opportunity today to see Manu Sánchez, holder to the detriment of Renan Lodi.

21:51. Mario Beautiful He is another of the footballers who will have the option to claim today. The former Real Madrid is one of the signings that has generated the most doubts Athletic.

21:48. «From heaven I will encourage you», banner honoring Atlético de Madrid to members who have fallen due to the coronavirus.

21:45. Good opportunity today to see Matheus, Barcelona footballer on loan at Real Valladolid.

21:42. Koke, substitute today, has been in charge of putting the bouquet of flowers in the corner.

21:39. To win Atlético de Madrid will be placed third in the ranking, although tied on points with Sevilla.

21:36. Alone Míchel and Guardiola They repeat regarding the alignment of Rea Valladolid on the last day.

21:32. The Getafe He has tied 1-1 against Eibar and Atlético de Madrid will lead the Azulón team by five points if they win today.

21:29. Thomas Lemar He will have an opportunity to show that he can give Atlético de Madrid many joys, that they would be willing to cash in for him in the summer.

21:24. Marcos Llorente, in a streak, will play again in more advanced positions.

21:19. The Real Valladolid Today is 92 years of history.

21:14. He doesn’t play either Diego Costa In front of his former team, he will wait for his opportunity from the bench.

21:10. He doesn’t play either Masip, which was always a starter when Lunin he was his substitute at Valladolid. On this occasion, Sergio has decided to give Caro a chance, who returned to Pucela when Real Madrid called on the Ukrainian to yield to Oviedo.

21:07. Do not play Salisu, footballer who has been related to Atlético de Madrid and which would cost 12 million euros to remove from Real Valladolid.

21:05. There are also surprises in the Real Valladolid lineup: Expensive; Antoñito, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sánchez, Carnero; Fede San Emeterio, Matheus, Míchel, Hervías; Waldo and Guardiola.

21:04. Simeone surprises with the Atlético de Madrid lineup. They will start: Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez; Lemar, Thomas, Herrera, Llorente; Morata and Joao Félix.

21:00. Goodnight! Everything ready in Metropolitan Wanda for Atlético’s return to their stadium. The rojiblanco team can take advantage of the tie of the Seville in front of Barcelona to reach the Andalusian team in the classification. For this the Atlético de Madrid shall be imposed on the Real Valladolid in the match corresponding to Matchday 30 of the Santander League.

It will be a special shock for Diego Costa, who will face his former team. It will be necessary to see if the one of Lagarto starts or if it is Álvaro Morata the one that accompanies Joao Félix in attack. Also if Simeone places next to them a Marcos Llorente on streak or if it puts you in a more delayed position.

Real Valladolid, meanwhile, is seven points above the relegation positions, so taking a positive result against Atlético de Madrid will give them some calm to face the remaining eight days. Salisu will be examined at the Wanda Metropolitano, which could be his stadium next season.