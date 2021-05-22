Atlético de Madrid: Trippier remains a doubt to play against Valladolid

Diego Simeone, coach of the Atletico Madrid, is pending to define the eleven in front of the Valladolid from Kieran trippier, who this Friday trained with the group, with the coaching staff attentive to him, after participating only in the tactical tests the day before, like Renan Lodi.

Both players rejoined the training dynamics of the entire team in the last session prior to the trip to Valladolid -the expedition will depart this Friday afternoon to there- and, in principle, they will be available to the Argentine coach, with the doubt of whether Trippier will be part of the starting lineup.

The English full-back acted as right lane both in Wednesday’s test, when he completed the entire session at the same pace as his teammates, and in Thursday’s, although, in that case, he only did that together with the group, once in the The rest of the training session had an alternative session with Óscar Pitillas, recovery coach.

This Friday he completed all the training with the group, like Renan Lodi, although, in the case of the Brazilian full-back, he apparently does not appear among the coach’s choices to form his starting eleven in Valladolid, which, pending Trippier, would be the same against Osasuna except for the entry of José Giménez by Stefan Savic, sanctioned for a cycle of five yellow cards.

In it they would repeat Jan Oblak, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente, Koke Resurrección, Yannick Carrasco, Ángel Correa and Luis Suárez, apart from Trippier, according to the tests on both Wednesday and Thursday, once this Friday did not tested alignment in the session at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda

In addition to Savic, Simeone has the withdrawal of Thomas Lemar for the meeting this Saturday. The French international, injured against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, will miss his third consecutive clash for that reason. He did not play against Real Sociedad or against Osasuna, nor will he in Valladolid.