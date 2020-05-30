Ronaldo Luiz Nazario is remembered as one of the best soccer players in history. Two-time world champion (1994 and 2002), the Brazilian is remembered for his goals, power and gambetas in clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Inter, AC Milan and Corinthians. However, the team that brought him to Europe was PSV Eindhoven; However, the Brazilian star was very close to playing first in Atlético de Madrid, when he was a young promise for Cruzeiro.

This was told by Rubén Cano, an Argentine who worked in the sports management of the mattress club. Cano told, in the Ways to Live podcast, how Ronaldo was and what happened to prevent him from reaching Atlético.

“(Ronaldo) I was bought. I left the club and became an intermediary, because I had many relationships and contacts, especially in South America. I saw a 16 year old in Brazil, Ronaldo. I said ‘this one comes out’. I told my partner to go to Belo Horizonte to buy it. So I called Miguel Ángel (Gil, son of the president of Atlético de Madrid) and he went to see the boy, and PSV was also there. They offered 600 million pesetas. In Argentina, there was already the option of buying rights halfway and I offered Cruzeiro, with the approval of Jesús Gil (president), 400 million for 50% of the pass. They said yes, ”said Cano.

However, misunderstandings and discrepancies ended up knocking down the option of signing Ronaldo. “I call Jesus and he says yes. But Miguel Ángel said no, what was that 50%. So in Argentina it was already done. The player could spend his whole life at Atlético, the federative rights were from Atlético, but when it came to closing a pass to another team, Cruzeiro would ask for his share, nothing more. ”

Before the fall of the negotiations with the young Ronaldo, Miguel Ángel Gil refused to resume the conversations with the Cruzeiro and noticed a Colombian attacker, who in his first season in Europe had emerged champion in the powerful Bayern Munich, Germany. “The ‘Train’ Valencia ended up arriving …”.

