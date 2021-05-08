Atlético de Madrid: Thomas Lemar would miss the game vs Rea Sociedad

The French Thomas lemar, footballer of the Atlético de Madrid, had to be substituted in the 13th minute of the match against him Barcelona “Due to muscle discomfort,” according to the medical report, pending medical tests to determine the exact extent of the player’s ailment.

Lemar “remains pending evolution,” according to the club added in a statement on social networks, which is, at least, a doubt for next Wednesday’s duel against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, after feeling a discomfort on the back of the right knee after dribbling an opponent.

“He was under medical surveillance and they were going to do some tests,” explained Tomás Reñones, ‘team manager’ of Atlético’s first team, in statements to ‘Movistar’ at the end of the match.

Thomas Lemar had to be substituted at # BarçaAtleti due to muscle discomfort. It is pending evolution. – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 8, 2021

It was a setback for the rojiblanco team in the 13th minute of the duel. “Lemar has different characteristics, but we have footballers to respond to what the team needs,” said Diego Simeone also in ‘Movistar’ about whether the game plan had changed a lot with the injury of the French winger.