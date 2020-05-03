Atlético de Madrid: the offer that brings Edinson Cavani closer to the team led by Simeone | League of Spain | Soccer























































































































In Italy they assure that the Uruguayan striker has a good offer from Atlético de Madrid.

Edinson Cavani scored one of Uruguay’s goals in a 1-2 win against Hungary in a friendly game

Photo:



EFE

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 02, 2020, 01:35 p.m.

Despite the economic situation that overwhelms most clubs in the world, the institutions and their leaders continue to think that the situation will improve and that they will be able to return to competition as soon as possible. One of the priorities is to strengthen the squad for the coming season, reason for which several players are involved in rumors to change teams in the next market.

One of them is Edinson Cavani. The 33-year-old Uruguayan player is about to expire his contract with PSG, a fact that has interested various clubs in Europe and the world to take over the services of the striker in the next market opening.

Atlético de Madrid is one of the teams that is willing to hire the PSG attacker as reinforcement for the new edition of the League in Spain. In Italy, media and journalists such as Niccolò Ceccarini, stated that the mattress team has already made an offer to Cavani: two years of contract (until 2022), and the economic proposal would reach 12 million euros gross for each season.

It must be remembered that Atlético de Madrid had already made the attempt to sign the Uruguayan in past periods, but negotiations did not take place. Spanish media expressed that the environment that Edinson Cavani manages, welcomes the arrival of the team led by Diego Simeone.

.