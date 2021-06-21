Atlético de Madrid: The millionaire amount that Stade Rennes would pay for Héctor Herrera

Day by day, the departure of Hector Herrera of Atlético de Madrid takes more strength. The possible arrival of Rodrigo de Paul, at the request of Diego Simeone, It would complicate things for the Mexican in the following season, for which he would seek to leave.

A few days ago, according to French media, the Stade Rennes He would be interested in the 31-year-old, who had an irregular season, in which he alternated starting; however, after a long injury, he lost his place in the starting eleven.

According to TVC Deportes, the French team would be willing to offer 10 million euros, an amount that would be good for the mattress team to make money for the other reinforcements.

Rennes wants to reinforce the position before the departure of N’zonzi, who plays as a defensive midfielder, a position that is not usual for the Mexican, but which he does not know because he has played in that area of ​​the field with Simeone.