Atlético de Madrid: The feelings of the players after Madrid’s complaints about the refereeing

Atlético de Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on matchday 37 of the Spanish League and managed to maintain a two-point advantage over Real Madrid, having all to win the title the following weekend.

However, in Real Madrid there is the feeling that the refereeing has hurt them at many times of the season, having only three penalties in favor in 37 games, so the Atlético Madrid players believe that if they do not win the league , you will already have the perfect excuse to justify your failure.

Read also: Video: Stephany Mayor’s goal in Tigres vs Rayadas

During the Spanish sports program El Chiringuito de Jugones, Alex Silvestre revealed that in the dressing room of the ‘Colchonera’ squad, these complaints in Madrid about the referees are an excuse to justify themselves if they lose the title.

“At ATLETI they believe that there is a VICTIMISM of REAL MADRID. They think that the CRITICS to the REFEREES are an EXCUSE if they do not win, “revealed Alex Silvestre during the sports show.

For now, Atlético de Madrid is the leader of the League with 83 points, two above Real Madrid who has 81 after defeating Bilbao in San Mamés, so both will compete for the title next weekend.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content