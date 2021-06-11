Atlético de Madrid, the club most present in the most valuable XI of LaLiga

With most of the champion
After the update of LaLiga market values, the Spanish competition has a new top XI with the most valuable footballers that is close to 800 million euros. The champion Atlético de Madrid is the most represented team with four players, one per line: Jan Oblak in goal, José María Giménez in defense, Marcos Llorente on the right wing and the Portuguese João Félix at the attack point.
Real Madrid brings three professionals to LaLiga’s most valuable line-up. The two French defenders Raphaël Varane and Ferland Mendy, in addition to the Brazilian Casemiro.
For its part, FC Barcelona includes the new First Division MVP, the Dutch Frenkie de Jong with 90 million euros and the Argentine star Leo Messi. For the first time since 2009, Rosario’s player is no longer the most valuable Barça footballer. Then, Messi surpassed the Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.
De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: the most valuable players in LaLiga
34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)
Data as of June 10, 2021
33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M
32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)
31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)
30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M
29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)
28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M
27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M
26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)
25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)
24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)
23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)
22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M
21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)
20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M
19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M
18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M
17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M
16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M
15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)
14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)
13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M
12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M
11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)
10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)
9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M
8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)
7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M
6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M
5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M
4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M
3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)
2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M
1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)
The Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal is the second Spaniard in the top XI along with Marcos Llorente. Finally, the Sevilla player Jules Koundé completes the team with an unchanged market value of 60 million euros.
De Jong and Llorente are the only two that have revalued, but in the updates of the different groups of the Eurocup. Oblak, the undervalued of the formation, lost market value in the LaLiga update.
The new top XI of LaLiga is close to 800 million euros.
