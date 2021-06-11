Atlético de Madrid studies the signing of Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona as his reinforcement

The Mexican footballer of the Porto, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, He is in the sights of some clubs such as Fiorentina or Sevilla of Spain, however, a new opportunity is presented to the Mexican, as it would have been offered to Atlético de Madrid.

According to Portuguese media, the Mexican’s representative, Matías Bunge, would have offered the ‘Tecatito’ to the team in which Héctor Herrera plays and they would be analyzing his signing.

As with HH, the representative seeks to place the Mexican on the Colchonero team shortly before his contract ends.

Corona has a 25 MDE Clause, after its clause was lowered in June, making it a more accessible target for clubs seeking its services.

According to the source, one of the reasons that could ‘knock down’ the signing is the premium that they will have to pay to Corona and his representative, since it would exceed 12 million.

