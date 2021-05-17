Atlético de Madrid: Simeone’s words after defeating Osasuna

One day from the end, depending on himself to be champion, Diego Simeone, coach of the Atlético de Madrid, does not understand “another word than not to loosen” while highlighting the team above the individualities in the 2-1 at Osasuna and expresses that he chose this profession to “get to these moments.”

“It is our life. We choose this profession trying to do the best we can to reach these moments. Later, it is a sport, it is your turn to win and some will have to lose,” he reviewed at the telematic press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano, where he won 2-1 and is one victory away from being champion. He must win in Valladolid.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

He will prepare it “with the same enthusiasm” that came “in 2011 to train the team.” “To arrive with freshness, to be a fierce team, a counter-puncher, that can sustain the attack, with a good response to the loss of the ball … That the fans continue to feel proud of the team we have. That is the goal. the best way. I don’t understand a word other than not loosen up, “he said.

“I do not think negatively, but about working, about starting the week first looking to rest, find freshness, find the best preparation to face a final that will be in Valladolid, a rival who also needs his victory, and nothing else happens to me for the head to prepare the week well, “continued Simeone, who insisted on the” associated game “to address the Osasuna defense.

He arrives in Valladolid as a leader, because this Sunday he went back to the Navarrese team. “When we stopped, I don’t know when to drink water, I told (the players) ‘what we have to do is draw, because the draw will lead us to win the game.’ Luckily, Lodi’s goal appeared. , with a great pass from Joao, and the definition of Suárez, as an area scorer, as an important player. I stay with the team. The word team is a bit of what can show everything we have been doing this season, “he explained.

“A FANTASTIC CHAMPIONSHIP” “We are in a fantastic championship. Obviously there are four teams looking for the best ending.” Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid # CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/oV205dtP6v – CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) May 9, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: This was the emotional celebration of Carlos Hermosillo after the victory of Cruz Azul

He did not change Luis Suárez until it was 2-1. “I knew it was a moment when it was not his turn to go out. He knew that with so much play close to their goal, with Dembélé and him, with Joao on one side and Carrasco on the other, something could appear. And it appeared. party, more than ever, with the hope and joy of being able to be at this moment, which is very nice for everyone, “continued the coach.

Simeone was occupied with “only solving” his game, without looking at the result of Real Madrid in Bilbao: “We had a very good first half, where we had goal situations, where we controlled the game, it was played in their field, the team rival trying to defend strongly to avoid that we could score and we had enough having little force in the final phase “.

“The second half, more of the same until their goal appeared. And the team had a reaction. The changes came with freshness. The moment we attacked with less precision, we had more forcefulness with two goals, Lodi and Suárez’s. The joy and work is reflected in what we have been doing throughout the season: being a team and solving it as a team in a difficult game, “he said.