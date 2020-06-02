Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid, insisted on Tuesday on his idea for eleven against Athletic Club in San Mamés, without Felipe Monteiro or Álvaro Morata, just like last week; with Thomas Lemar again among the chosen ones and with the continuity of an indisputable in the scheme as Kieran Trippier, who had an impact on the “strength” with which his team must face the final stretch of the League and the Champions League. Bad news for Santiago Arias, as he is the other right-back of the team.

“The good thing for the team is to focus on the first game we have on the way back. It is good that we are already training together and preparing ourselves, working hard and getting stronger every day for the first match. The team is very excited. It is important that we start strong and win as many matches as we can from here until the end of the season, ”explained the English right-back at the end of the morning session, which consisted of one match. In it, Simeone maintained his approach to eleven for San Mamés. It is the same one he has tried since last week except for the incursion of Thomas Lemar in the last two days as a result of the muscular injury suffered by Ángel Correa last week. The Frenchman, in a more focused position than he is used to in the band, has been chosen to replace the Argentine’s loss in the two collective sessions that Atlético has accumulated since Monday.

Joao Félix is ​​out by sanction for Bilbao. In attack, the reference will be Diego Costa. There is no place, so it seems from the tests so far, in the initial lineup in San Mamés for Álvaro Morata, Atlético’s top scorer this season. Not even for Felipe Monteiro, one of the best men, but the best, of the entire first half of the season. Not counting the 1-0 to Granada, when he served a penalty, the central striker chained 27 games as a starter. In Bilbao, the Brazilian points, for now, to the bench.

The center of the starting defense, according to the insistent tests of the coach, would be for José María Giménez and Stefan Savic. There is no doubt in goal, with Jan Oblak. The wings would be for Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi. And midfield for Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Saúl Ñíguez and Koke Resurrección. With all of them he formed the theoretical eleven starter of the full-field match of training on Tuesday. Morata or Felipe, for example, played in the other team.

