Atlético de Madrid: Simeone hopes to get out of the bad streak at the end of the campaign

The Argentinian Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, has regretted the draw to one of his team in the field of Real Betis, hoping to get out of the bad streak that they have fallen in this final stretch of the Spanish League.

We had 0-2 but it was 1-1. In the second half, the two teams are looking for victory. I am very happy with the work of the players, “added Simeone at a press conference, to whom” it gives a lot of anger that Correa does not mark for everything he works. If he continues like this, the goal will come, he deserves it. We will see what happens in this season finale. Hopefully we have passed our moment of irregularity, “said Diego Simeone.

The coach admitted having “suffered in the second half against a team that attacks very well”, as he stressed that the rival coach, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, “likes this football, having teams that propose”, so he considers that “the tie is deserved “.

