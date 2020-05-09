Atlético de Madrid players returned to training with an individual job and without the Brazilian Renan Lodi, who tested positive for COVID-19

The footballers of the Atlético de Madrid they returned to training almost two months after their last official meeting, the victory of March 11 against Liverpool (2-3), with an individual work and without the Brazilian Renan Lodi, who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Dressed in gloves and face masks, with the training clothes on from home, the footballers of the first group arranged by the rojiblanca entity arrived this morning, with the Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic as the first player to go to the sports city of Majadahonda, west of the capital.

With the five fields of the rojiblanco training center divided by tapes to delimit different spaces and a maximum of six players for each field of play, this first phase of training began for the team led by the Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone, who supervised the session with a mask and gloves.

The Colombian Santiago Arias, the Brazilian Felipe Monteiro, the Uruguayan José María Giménez, Mario Beautiful, the Serbian Ivan Saponjic and the croatian Sime Vrsaljko They were also part of this first group of soccer players who exercised keeping their distances from each other and doing physical and ball exercises.

Who could not participate in the session, having tested positive for the COVID-19 PCR test, which revealed that there are remains of the virus in his body, was the Brazilian winger Renan Lodi, who will remain isolated at your home.

The 22-year-old Brazilian soccer player, who is asymptomatic and in an advanced phase of the disease, to which he has already developed antibodies, he photographed himself smiling and in training clothes to exercise at home, an image spread by Atlético on social networks.

Nine other soccer players besides Lodi registered long-lasting IgG-type antibodies in serological tests, indicating that they have been in contact with the disease. When the Brazilian footballer fails in two consecutive PCR tests, he can join that group in the individual workouts.

With information from EFE