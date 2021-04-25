Atlético de Madrid recovers Luis Suárez and Joao Félix vs Athletic Club

Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar, footballers of the Atlético de Madrid, they trained normally this Saturday and returned to Atlético de Madrid’s call-up for this Sunday’s game against Athletic Club, in which Diego Simeone only has the absence of José María Giménez.

The Uruguayan center-back, sanctioned for a cycle of five yellow cards, is the only absence from the list, in which Sime Vrsaljko appears – he had an individual session this Saturday – and to which Luis Suárez returns, after three games away due to a muscle injury. He did not play against Betis or against Eibar or against Huesca.

He is already recovered for Bilbao, like Lemar, also after three games away due to tendinitis in his left thigh, and Joao Félix, who has missed the last two crashes due to a sprained right ankle, from which he is already recovered. as demonstrated in the afternoon training in Majadahonda.

The squad is made up of 21 players: goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Ivo Grbic; defenders Sime Vrsaljko, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Felipe Monteiro and Renan Lodi; the media Marcos Llorente, Koke Resurrección, Héctor Herrera, Saúl Ñíguez, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Lucas Torreira; wingers Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco and Víctor Machín, ‘Vitolo’; and forwards Ángel Correa, Luis Suárez, Joao Félix and Moussa Dembélé.