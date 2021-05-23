Atlético de Madrid receives the League champion trophy among memories of the deceased fan on Saturday

The Atlético de Madrid received this Sunday at his stadium, the Metropolitan Wanda, the 2020-21 LaLiga champion’s cup, obtained on the last day after winning this Saturday 1-2 at Valladolid.

The rojiblanco captain, Jorge Resurrection ‘Koke’, picked up the glass from the hand of the president of the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales and raised it before a Metropolitan stadium empty of spectators, only with the authorities and relatives, while several hundred fans cheered from outside.

The first to speak was the president Enrique Cerezo, whom the players interrupted as soon as they began to speak. “May 22 will remain in the memory of all Atléticos for getting our 11th league title”said the president of the club, before sending a message of affection to the family and friends of the deceased child on Saturday night in celebration of the championship achieved by the team.

“I want to thank the support of the fans that we have received throughout the season, in good times and bad. They have always been there “said Cherry. “It has not been an easy year. Seeing this stadium without its people broke my heart, but we are all together fighting the pandemic and we are going to defeat it “.

Precisely, in addition to the memory for Saúl, the 14-year-old boy who died during the celebration on Saturday, the memory of all the victims of the pandemic was very present throughout the event.

Also attending the event were the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes; the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.