Atlético de Madrid – Real Sociedad de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch

05/10/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

Football does not stop for a single moment. This week we will not be able to breathe without a match being fought at some point in the Spanish geography. Thus, while the last matches of matchday 35 are being played, the matchday 36 It is close to starting, specifically on Tuesday, May 11, extending throughout the week until Thursday, May 13. It is possible that during this week it will be decided who will be the champion of LaLiga Santander. There are currently three clear contenders: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, an off-hook Seville it still maintains a few minimal options. This day there will be a match between the Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, on the outskirts of the capital. Atlético de Madrid plays a lot at this crossroads, starting as the leader but only 2 points behind their main rivals.

Thus, the local team has the home court factor, although this time it will be played – as it has been customary – without an audience. Count on 77 points and they are placed in the first position, leading the table.

For their part, visitors are positioned in the fifth square of the board after getting 56 points in their matches.

We can continue this game on the day Wednesday, May 12 at 10:00 p.m.. Likewise, it will be televised através of MiTele Plus and Movistar LaLiga. Therefore, we will need a subscription to any of these services to view it.