Atlético de Madrid puts a price on Héctor Herrera

Day by day, the departure of Hector Herrera of Atlético de Madrid takes more strength and now with the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul, at the request of Diego Simeone, The Mexican loses ground in the mattress team, who would have already put a price on the player for this transfer market.

According to the Diario Super Deporte de España, if any team wishes to take over the services of the Mexican, they must pay the price of 7 Million Euros.

Herrera, 31, has played for Porto and Atlético, the latter, a team from which he could leave for the 2021-22 season.

The mattress team would have no problem getting rid of the Mexican as long as they pay for his pass, since he has a contract until June 2022.

Herrera arrived at Atleti in 2019 and since then has played 37 games in La Liga, being the third competition in which he has added the most games, behind the Champions League and the Portuguese League.