Atletico de Madrid’s Brazilian winger Renan Lodi tested positive for the presence of the coronavirus and will have to remain in isolation at home, while nine other Atletico players have tested positive for antibodies.

Lodi is the only footballer of the rojiblanca squad that has tested positive for the COVID-19, confirmed sources familiar with the situation, so he will not be able to join the start of the Atlético training sessions, scheduled for this Saturday, in the Yes, it could be his nine colleagues who have tested positive for the presence of antibodies.

The Brazilian side is asymptomatic, has no fever or cough, and also has antibodies in his body according to the serological test, which reveals that he is in a very advanced stage of the infection.

Lodi will have to remain in isolation at home and undergo a new PCR in the coming days. If this test is negative, you will have to wait 72 more hours for a second test that, in the case of a second negative, would allow you to train in the group of nine footballers who have antibodies.

For their part, nine other Atletico players have tested positive for antibodies, which reveals that at some point they have been in contact with the disease.

These footballers have IgG-type antibodies, which are considered to be long-lasting, but when they give a negative result in the PCR test, they have no trace of the virus and will be able to train this Saturday.

Atlético will start this Saturday the “individual or basic” training phase, according to the protocol of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), in which the players will have to go through a temperature control, wear protective gloves and will have to disinfect when twice a day the manual contact elements, such as latches, benches or chairs.

The rojiblancas facilities already have, as could be seen on Wednesday, a fence in the indoor parking lot and panels explaining the security measures against COVID-19 and the symptoms of the disease.

Atlético estimates that six footballers will be able to work for each pitch, so the three natural grass pitches and the two artificial grass pitches at the Ciudad Deportiva Wanda de Majadahonda will be marked by ribbons to delimit the space assigned to each footballer.

During this phase, the players will not be able to interact with each other and the Atletico coaches will have to keep a safe distance from the footballers. In the running sessions they must keep a distance of two meters with other runners.

