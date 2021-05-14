Atlético de Madrid – Osasuna de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/14/2021

On at 22:58 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Atlético de Madrid and the Osasuna, with the aim of continuing with Day 37 of LaLiga Santander, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Sunday in the Metropolitan Wanda.

In the first instance, the premises directed by Diego Simeone are positioned in the number 1 place in the classification with 80 points and +40 in the goal differential and, therefore, he is the highest candidate to win the LaLiga title. In this sense, its history by league records a victory against Real Sociedad (2-1), a draw with Barcelona (0-0), a conquest in front of Elche (1-0) and a defeat against Athletic Club (2-1).

As far as your adversaries are concerned, Jagoba Arrasate’s squad is located in eleventh place in the table with 44 points and -9 in goal differential, that is to say, in the middle zone of the classification. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a victory against Cádiz (3-2), a draw with Athletic Club (2-2), a defeat against Real Madrid (2-0) and a defeat against Celta de Vigo (2-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Atlético de Madrid and the Osasuna of the Matchday 37 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 will take place this Sunday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Great game in Movistar LaLiga.