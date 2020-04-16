He Atlético de Madrid has among his priorities for this next transfer market to 9. In the club they consider a priority the signing of a striker who covers with guarantees the goals that make solid the idea and style of the Cholo Simeone another season. The present, to date, has been unsuccessful in this regard. Single Álvaro Morata He has maintained an optimal scoring rhythm. With Diego Costa between cottons and Joao Félix misfit, belt gained weight as an alternative in the double point.

The signing of a center forward who guarantees goals is a priority for the sports management of the mattress and that is why they have already launched on the market in search of a player who meets these requirements. The casting is open but it should be noted how the situation is at the moment, the uncertainty reigns in the offices by the outcome of the season as a result of coronavirus and in Atlético not only will they try to reinforce the attack, so everything will be marked by the financial solvency of the club.

The objective that you like the most in the Wanda Metropolitano is Edison Cavani. His signing this winter was attempted actively and passively with the Paris Saint Germain. The Uruguayan liked the idea but the Parisian club did not give up on its financial claims and the possibility ended up falling. This summer he will be a free player but there will be a monumental fight for him where it will be difficult to compete for wages.

From a somewhat lower profile than the Charrúa are other types of forwards such as cases of Olivier Giroud, Lacazette and Milik. The mattress table was previously interested in all three. The 9 of the French team was an object of desire last January, it was a Plan B for Cavani although everything fell apart late and badly. In the same position was the other Gallic, Lacazette, alternative in January and again candidate this summer. The Polish striker, now in the Naples, he likes it for his age (26) and seasoned style.

On another scale very different from that of those already mentioned are other objectives and possible signings such as Luis Suarez. Not the culé battering ram, but the Colombian owned by the Saragossa –Which was also sought by Barça–. The youth and self-confidence of the coffee grower like in Atlético, its price is affordable and it is a bet for the future. Another option, for which it has already been negotiated, is that of Alfredo Morelos. The 23-year-old was completing a great season in the Glasgow Rangers Scottish with 29 goals and 10 assists in 45 games this year and he is tracked.