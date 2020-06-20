Atlético de Madrid returns to the Metropolitano after two days away from his stadium. Valladolid will visit the mattress fief in the match corresponding to matchday 30 of the Santander League andhe Cholo Simeone will make seven changes against the pucelanos regarding the match against Osasuna.

Atlético de Madrid official lineup against Valladolid: Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez; Thomas, Herrera, Llorente, Lemar; Joao Félix, Morata.

At Atlético de Madrid’s goal there are never doubts. Jan Oblak He will be responsible for stopping Real Valladolid’s attacks and trying to keep the goal at zero again. Ahead of the Slovenian there will be a line of four defenses in which Trippier will be on the right side and the youth squad Manu Sánchez will act in the left-handed lane. José María Giménez and Mario Hermoso they will be in the middle of the rear.

In the center of the field there will be variations regarding the lineup that Cholo Simeone took against Osasuna in the crushing 0-5 thrashing. Héctor Herrera and Thomas they will form in the axis of the medulla to destroy the attacks of Valladolid. In the left band a Thomas Lemar that he will have another opportunity at Atlético de Madrid. The other side will be for Marcos Llorente, which continues sweet after the return of the Santander League.

After two consecutive games on the bench, Álvaro Morata He returns to eleven to give rest to a Diego Costa that has not been bad at all after the resumption of the Santander League. Along with the former Chelsea, Joao Félix He will try to continue in the line of those offered in El Sadar, where he made two goals.