Atlético de Madrid has made the line-up official for the clash against Osasuna corresponding to day 29 of the Santander League. Cholo Simeone bets on Correa, Héctor Herrera and Joao Félix to the detriment of Carrasco, Thomas Partey and Marcos Llorente.

Atlético de Madrid official lineup against Osasuna: Oblak; Arias, Giménez, Savic, Lodi; Correa, Koke, Saúl, Herrera; Joao Félix, Diego Costa.

Atlético de Madrid will jump onto the El Sadar pitch with some rotation, but not many. The one who is immovable is Jan Oblak in the mattress goal. Ahead of the Slovenian, a line of four defenses consisting of Arias, which enters through Trippier, on the right side and Renan Lodi in the opposite lane. Felipe’s injury means that Simeone continues to count on Giménez and Savic as a central couple

In the center of the field is the area where more variations are found. In the midfield, Koke and Héctor Herrera they will be in charge of destroying Osasuna’s game and distributing the ball to his teammates. Saul He will act on the left wing, occupying the place that Yannick Carrasco had in San Mamés. On the right side, Angel Correa He returns to eleven after being a substitute a few days ago.

At the tip of the attack, Joao Félix returns to eleven after serving a penalty against Athletic. The Portuguese of the 127 million thus seats one of the fashionable men in Atlético de Madrid: Marcos Llorente. The one who will repeat is Diego Costa, who returned in perfect condition after the break and who already scored a goal in San Mamés.