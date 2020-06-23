Atlético de Madrid has made official the lineup with which it will jump to the La Nucía pitch to face Levante in the match corresponding to matchday 31 of the Santander League. Cholo Simeone has rotated again and they will enter eleven nine new faces regarding the last meeting.

Atlético de Madrid official lineup against Levante: Oblak; Arias, Hermoso, Savic, Lodi; Saúl, Thomas, Koke, Carrasco; Llorente, Diego Costa.

In the goal there is no rotation that is worth. Jan Oblak It is the life insurance of Atlético de Madrid and the Slovenian is not moved by anyone from the goal. Ahead of the former Benfica will be Arias on the right wing and I gave it in the opposite lane. Beautiful and Savic They will form on the back axis to help the goalkeeper to leave the third goal to zero consecutively.

In the midfield, the captain returns to ownership. Koke He will start from the left wing after having been a substitute in the victory against Valladolid. In the other band he will act Yannick Carrasco, while the pair of midfielders will be that of Thomas Partey and Saúl Ñíguez.

At the tip of the attack, Llorente He will try to continue in that great state of form that he has been showing since the resumption of the League. Ahead of the Portuguese, Diego Costa He will have the responsibility of scoring Atlético’s goals to take the victory against a team that has always made things difficult for Cholo Simeone.