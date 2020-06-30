Atlético de Madrid visits the Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the match corresponding to matchday 33 of the Santander League. Cholo Simeone will seek their first victory against the Catalans in the league championship with the absences of Savic and Koke by suspension.

Atlético de Madrid official lineup against Barcelona: Oblak; Arias, Giménez, Felipe, Lodi; Thomas, Saúl, Correa, Carrasco; Llorente, Diego Costa.

The main losses with which the Cholo Simeone team carried this match were those of Koke and Savic, who saw the fifth yellow against Alavés. Atlético de Madrid will try to achieve victory to hold onto third place of the Santander League and continue to maintain the income with respect to their immediate pursuers.

Those three points that the rojiblancos intend to take could serve the League on Real Madrid on a layup. Barcelona wants to continue opting for the titleBut now he will have before him one of the most difficult rivals left on the calendar in the midst of an internal war in the culé entity.