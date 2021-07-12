Atlético de Madrid makes the signing of Rodrigo de Paul official

The champion of the America Cup with the Argentine National Team, Rodrigo de Paul, became a new player of the Atlético de Madrid, who made his signing official a few minutes ago on social networks.

It was an open secret that the 27-year-old midfielder would arrive at the mattress team this summer. For weeks, the journalist Fabrizio Romano had already anticipated his arrival at Diego Simeone’s painting.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Santiago Giménez is an option to replace Hirving Lozano

“I am very happy, I am going to the LaLiga champion and I know the responsibility that this entails. It is a great step in my football career. Also at the time it arrived, after winning the Copa América. That gives me more strength to meet all expectations.

⚪ #WelcomeDePaul! @rodridepaul is already rojiblanco! https: //t.co/bnzmrjQXsy pic.twitter.com/0T0edjUdl4 – ❤️ CHAMPIONS ❤️ (@Atleti) July 12, 2021

Also read: Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo ‘drives the fans crazy’ prior to the 2021 Apertura

Atlético de Madrid signed him for 35 million euros and offered him a contract until June 2026. De Pail had already played in La Liga with Valencia for two seasons; however, despite having minutes, he decided to return to Racing.

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Rodrigo De Paul (@rodridepaul)

Follow us on

Atlético de Madrid Spanish League Argentina National Team