Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suárez’s message to the fans after the win against Real Sociedad

Atlético de Madrid is approaching a new conquest of the Spanish League in the 2020-2021 season, by beating Real Sociedad as a local within the action corresponding to matchday 36.

After the victory in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium Before the San Sebastián team, forward Luis Suárez has surprised everyone on social networks, by dedicating an emotional message to the faithful fans of the Colchoneros.

“VAMOSSSSSSSSS WE CONTINUE FOR THE GOAL BAND @Atleti #aupaatleti #seguirasi”, he wrote next to a video in the dressing room.

Atlético de Madrid will remain the general leader in the current 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League after the draw suffered by the Barcelona and waiting for the result in the match of the Real Madrid.

