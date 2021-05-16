Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suárez’s message after scoring the winning goal against Osasuna

Luis Suárez, Atlético de Madrid forward, published an emotional message on social networks, after scoring the winning goal for the ‘Colchonero’ team in the last minute 2-1 against Osasuna on the Wanda Metropolitano field.

Suárez, through his official Twitter account, moved all the fans of Atlético de Madrid, pointing out that the victory was thanks to the whole team and they are one more step towards victory.

“VAMOSSSSSSSSS !!!!!! Great effort from the whole team, one more step towards the goal #siemprepositivo #aseguirasi @Atleti. ”Suárez published with a photo with his teammates from the Atlético de Madrid dressing room.

ALL IS JOY AT THE ATHLETIC! ⚪ No, they have not yet won the #LaLiga championship, but no one takes away the excitement of being leaders This photo of the dressing room and the smile of @ LuisSuarez9 say EVERYTHING Do you see @Atleti crowning? pic.twitter.com/wCwakHZtKp – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 16, 2021

Luis Suárez scored his 20th goal of the season in the Spanish League with the Atlético de Madrid shirt, being a key player for those led by ‘Cholo’ Simeone to reach the last day as leaders.

For now, Atlético de Madrid is the leader of the League with 83 points, two above Real Madrid who has 81 after defeating Bilbao in San Mamés, so both will compete for the title next weekend.

