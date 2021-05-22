Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suárez throws a dart at Barcelona in his celebration of the title

The Uruguayan forward of Atlético de Madrid Luis Suárez, champion of LaLiga Santander 2021-22 after the victory against Real Valladolid (1-2) in which he scored the second goal, he recalled after winning the title that he was “belittled” on his departure from Barcelona and that Atlético “opened the doors” for him.

“I am sorry for many things, it is difficult in the situation that one had to live in, which begins the season in the way they belittled me, and Atlético opened the doors for me to continue showing that one wants to show that they are in force and that is why I always go to be grateful to this great club for trusting me, “Suárez told ‘Movistar LaLiga’ after winning the title.

“Many people who have suffered with me, my wife, my children, every day, I think they are many years in football and it is the year that they have suffered the most from everything,” added the Uruguayan.

The Uruguayan forward acknowledged that the title, his fifth Spanish championship after the four he won at Barcelona, ​​is “special.” “For all that one had to suffer, but there are my statistics, 5 of 7 leagues, and there is Luis Suárez,” he added.

As for his friend and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, Suárez said he will be “happy.” “Because we are friends, that’s the main thing. He wished me all the luck and that I deserved it,” he concluded.

