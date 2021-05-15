Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suárez “laughs” at those who doubted his quality

The Uruguayan forward of Atlético de Madrid Luis Suarez He assured that coming to the rojiblanco team was for him “a challenge at an individual level” after in his last year at Barcelona they said that “he was not here to compete for important things”, some “criticisms” that made him “continue to demonstrate”.

“Last year I received criticism and they said that I was not there to compete for important things, or that in Barcelona I could not compete at a high level. And that creates a challenge for you at the individual level that makes, when you arrive at Atlético, you want to continue showing that for something he is in the elite of football, that for a reason I have been many years demonstrating the kind of player I am, “said the Uruguayan forward in statements to the ‘Club del Deportista’.

“Changing Barcelona for Atlético is a step that I do not regret at all; on the contrary, because when a door closes seven bigger ones open and they welcome you and with a lot of affection”, explained Suárez.

The rojiblanco striker could be proclaimed LaLiga Santander champion this Sunday if they beat Osasuna and Real Madrid do not beat Athletic Bilbao, a title they would celebrate in a Wanda Metropolitano without spectators.

“The stadium is impressive. We really miss the warmth of the people, the atmosphere, playing with the stadium full and in favor, because I have suffered against it … Also that my children, my family, enjoy what this field is full would be spectacular “, admitted the ram.

Of the rojiblanco team he considered that it is “a great family” in which they are “all at the same level” and “no one believes more than anyone else.” “They have that internal competitiveness that makes the group so united,” he added.

Luis Suárez explained that “two years ago” he would have wanted to end his career at Barcelona, ​​but his departure from the Barça team and his arrival at Atlético have made him change his mind.

“And now that I’m here and I’m happy, you consider playing a couple more years, continuing to demonstrate. And then, when the time comes, you have another option and you have to make decisions. It’s actually difficult. I would like to have the experience of to be able to play in the United States, but you never know, “he said.

With the national team, Suárez set the goal of playing the Qatar World Cup in 2022. “My wish is to be able to play the Qatar World Cup and then one must realize that the time has come. First by age and then by the young people who he comes behind, that they have the possibility. When the moment comes, one will make the appropriate decision, although assuming that costs a player a lot, but I have been working on it for a long time, “concluded the Uruguayan forward.

