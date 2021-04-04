Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suárez and his strong message after the defeat against Sevilla

Atlético de Madrid has begun to lose distance in the leadership of the Spanish League, suffering a new defeat as a visitor against Sevilla, in the match corresponding to matchday 29.

With this, the mattress set led by the coach Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone reduces the distance over the Real Madrid and waiting for the game that will hold the Barcelona against him Valladolid.

Read also: Rayados: The surprise that Rogelio Funes Mori received after matching the brand of the ‘Pacifier’ Suazo (PHOTO)

After the negative result in his visit to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan stadium, forward Luis Suárez was forceful with his words before the bad moment that the Madrid team is experiencing in the 2020-2021 season.

There are no excuses, when you lose you always have to try to look to improve. Nobody said it was going to be easy. To achieve success you always have to fight against everything and AGAINST EVERYONE because nobody gives you anything. To keep working and looking forward ⚪️ #siemprepositivo pic.twitter.com/QXMEbVn0m0 – Luis Suarez (@ LuisSuarez9) April 4, 2021

“There are no excuses, when you lose you always have to try to improve. Nobody said it would be easy. To achieve success you always have to fight against everything and AGAINST EVERYONE because nobody gives you anything. To keep working and looking forward “, wrote.

It should be noted that Atlético de Madrid will face off against him Real Betis on the next round of the Spanish League, where the direct duel between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be experienced in a new edition of the Spanish Classic.

Read also: Chivas: Hiram Mier is busted for his mistake in Santos Laguna’s goal