Atlético de Madrid loses Luis Suárez in the closing of La Liga

The Uruguayan forward of Athletic from Madrid, Lewis Suarez, who had to retire at the start of training this Wednesday due to some discomfort, suffers a muscle injury in his left leg, as confirmed by the club after subjecting him to medical tests.

The medical report published by Atlético on its website indicates that the Uruguayan suffers “a muscle injury in the left leg” without further details about the leg area or the severity of the ailment and adds that the soccer player “is pending evolution “.

Suárez, in any case, could not play the next round against Betis on Sunday 11 at the Benito Villamarín stadium (9:00 p.m.) because he is suspended, since last Sunday he received his fifth yellow, just like Marcos Llorente and the French Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The Uruguayan footballer, Atlético’s top scorer with 19 goals, therefore has eleven days to recover from this ailment for the next match, on Sunday 18 against Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Without their contest, the rojiblanco attack only has Portuguese Joao Félix and Argentine Ángel Correa as options for the first team, since French striker Moussa Dembélé continues to exercise separately after fainting due to a drop in tension that he had two weeks ago in training