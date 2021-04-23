Atlético de Madrid loses Giménez for the duel against Athletic Club

The Uruguayan defender of Atlético de Madrid José María Giménez received his fifth yellow in the victory against Huesca (2-0), so he will miss the match against him Athletic club in San Mamés next Sunday (9:00 p.m.).

The Uruguayan center-back received the yellow card in the 65th minute, for a foul in the front of the area on Dani Escriche, which was executed by Sergio Gómez deflected

With just four touches, in the 39th minute, Ángel Correa turned, overflowed two defenders, scored 1-0, defeated Huesca and built another crucial victory for Atlético de Madrid, sentenced by Yannick Carrasco in the final stretch, to respond under pressure from Real Madrid and Sevilla and maintain their three-point lead in the sprint for the League (2-0).

For thirteen days – in time two and a half months – he had been unable to win two games in a row in the championship – until this Thursday – and he has avoided, for the moment, the stumbling that would make him fall from the top. It is not the undeniable Atlético of months ago, but it is still the first of all in this League. He still has six more days of resistance, the next three out, against Athletic Club, Elche and Barcelona.