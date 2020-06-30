20:55. They liked Quique Setién the minutes of Riqui Puig the other day, so much so that he repeats ownership in a key game like this before the Atlético de Madridas much as to sit Antoine Griezmann.

20:52. So does the Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Felipe, Giménez, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Carrasco, Saúl; Llorente and Diego Costa.

20:48. This is how the Barcelona Soccer Club tonight: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Vidal, Rakitic, Riqui Puig; Messi and Luis Suárez.

20:45. CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS! There are surprises on both sides.

20:30. Good afternoon! Welcome to this direct minute by minute of Barcelona Soccer Club – Atlético de Madrid. Crucial match for the future of the Santander League in the Camp Nou which will start in an hour and a half, at 22:00 hours (one less in the Canary Islands). Much more at stake for the Catalans with the league title in the air after the last setbacks than for the mattresses, who have more than aimed their goal, a place for the next edition of the Champions League.

He Barca it’s a powder keg. The latest results that clearly compromise LaLiga have called into question, even more so, Quique Setién. There was a meeting between the board and the coach due to the serious situation, sponsored not only by the results, but also by the images that make clear the lack of harmony between Eder Sarabia, second from the Cantabrian, with the captain, a Leo Messi who ignored him. Once again, the non-sports field clouds football at Can Barça.

The other side of the coin is the Atlético de Madrid. Everything seems in favor of the rojiblancos in this appointment. The mattress dynamics are idyllic, after the break the team has worked like a charm and men like Marcos Llorente have been consolidated as an important figure in the deck of Simeone. The place for the maximum European competition is almost guaranteed and a victory at the Camp Nou could end up certifying it.