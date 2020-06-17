21:25. All the spotlights put on the Athlete on the return of Joao Félix. The Portuguese has not yet exploited as expected and after the break his best version is expected.

21:20. On the bench of the rojillos will be men like Adrian, of the most outstanding in Donostia last day.

21:15. Changes also in the scheme of Cholo. Feel Carrasco and Llorente, of the best before him Athletic, and they come back Joao Félix and Belt. Feel also Thomas to give entrance to Herrera. Rotations or something else?

21:10. Options Get down, with a surprising and rotating eleven, which gives rise to Lato, Galician and Moncayola for this confrontation against the mattresses.

21:05. And so does he Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Giménez, Savic, Lodi; Joao Félix, Koke, Saúl, Herrera; Correa and Diego Costa.

21:03. This is how the Osasuna tonight in El Sadar: Rubén; Unai García, Aridane, David García, Lato; Roberto Torres, Moncayola, Brasanac, Íñigo Pérez, Enric Gallego and José Arnáiz.

21:02. Out of doubt! We already have confirmed lineups for both teams!

21:00. Goodnight! Welcome to this live of Osasuna – Atlético de Madrid to be held within one hour (22:00 hours) in The Sadar. The meeting, corresponding to the Matchday 29, looks for the first victory of both teams after the state of alarm, confinement and competitive break, after the tie that they added last day at home against the Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, respectively.

Those of Cholo Simeone They want to gain credit after the match in San Mamés, where they were beaten against a good Athletic team. It will be the second consecutive match at home for the mattresses, although with the good feelings they left in that duel both Yannick Carrasco and Marcos Llorente, in a more than exciting state of form. In addition, the Argentine can already count on a Joao Félix recovered from his discomfort.

On the other hand, Osasuna wants to add the points that ensure provisional salvation in the absence of the nine days remaining after the present. Those of Get down they arrive with the loss still of a Chimy Ávila which, despite accelerating its recovery, is not yet available. Neither are they Robert Ibáñez or Roncaglia.