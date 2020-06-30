Atlético de Madrid will play matchday 33 of the Santander League against Barcelona at the Camp Nou Today, Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 p.m. Simeone will have to face this clash with the absences of Koke and Savic, who have to comply with a penalty for accumulating cards.

For the visit to the Camp Nou there will be rotations again, but there are no doubts in the goal. Jan Oblak will defend the goal against attacks by footballers such as Leo Messi or Luis Suárez. Ahead of the Slovenian, a line of four defenses in which he will be Trippier on the right wing and Renan Lodi in the opposite lane. On the axis of the rear, Giménez and Felipe, who replaces the suspended Savic.

In the core, it will highlight the absence of the fundamental player for Simeone: Koke. This will allow entry to Héctor Herrera, who will form the midfielder couple with Thomas partey. In the bands they will appear Saúl and Marcos Llorente, the man of the moment at Atlético de Madrid.

For the most advanced line, Joao Félix He will try to sign one of his first great nights with the Atlético de Madrid shirt on big stages. Will also be Diego Costa, who returns to the stadium where he was sent off last season and with the sanction of eight games.