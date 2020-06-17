The Atlético de Madrid Today, at 22:00, he visits the El Sadar stadium to face Osasuna. The main novelty in Atlético’s eleven will be Joao Félix. The Portuguese will return to the title after missing the first game in the return of the Santander League against Athletic by penalty. He is now fully recovered from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which cast doubt on his return.

Aware that there is a game every three days and has to manage everyone’s efforts well, he will make some changes compared to the eleven that played in San Mamés last Sunday. Arias, Correa, Lemar and Joao Félix will be the novelties at Atlético de Madrid regarding the last match. In addition, in terms of defense, he still cannot count on Felipe as far as Giménez and Savic will form a couple on the rear axle.

Jan Oblak it will be placed under sticks to stop the rush of the red attack. The Slovenian has not noticed the break, he has returned the same as always making great stops and saving his team in important moments. It is life insurance. Ahead, covering Giménez and Savic, Atlético will form with Arias and Renan Lodi.

They are fixed in the center of the field Koke and Saúl, while Thomas will rest this day. Ángel Correa and Thomas Lemar will occupy the bands. The Argentine is fully recovered from his injury and has already had a few minutes against Athletic. Simeone sees him ready to return to eleven and except for surprise he will return to ownership with Atlético de Madrid in Pamplona. At the point of attack the presence of Joao Félix accompanying the author of the goal last day, Diego Costa.

Possible eleven of Atlético de Madrid against Osasuna: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Giménez, Lodi; Correa, Saúl, Koke, Lemar; Joao Félix and Diego Costa.