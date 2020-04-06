Everything points to the fact that next season there will be a new goalkeeper at Atlético de Madrid. Antonio Adán ends contract on June 30 and this could be the last course from the Madrid goalkeeper, who already has two seasons occupying the mattress bench in the shadow of Jan Oblak.

The idea of ​​Atlético de Madrid’s sports management is to continue with the profiles of recent years, such as Miguel Ángel Moyá or Antonio Adán himself. Veteran keeper, with experience and that offers confidence, that is not very expensive, that makes a group and that is aware that he will be the goalkeeper of the Cup.

With Jan Oblak as untouchableAt Atlético they begin to think of several names for the Slovenian substitute goalkeeper next season if Adam does not continue. One of the most liked is Marko Dmitrovic, 28 years old and with a contract until 2021. The Serbian goalkeeper of Eibar has taken several courses offering a high level and, precisely Against the mattresses, he has signed very good games.

There was already speculation with the departure of Marko Dmitrovic from Eibar last summer. The Serb’s name was linked to clubs like Valencia or Betis, but he eventually stayed with the gunsmith club. The goalkeeper went on to assure that he would only leave Ipurúa if the offer is good enough for him and his current club.

Dmitrovic has become a fundamental pillar of Eibar and his departure next summer is more than possible, especially seeing his level. In fact, after the 2018 World Cup in Russia in which he was a substitute in Serbia, the goalkeeper has managed to get the goal of his team, so a good offer for him would be that, in addition to being economical, he was also guaranteed minutes to continue growing and continue defending the arch of their country.