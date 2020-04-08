Two days after Radomir Antic’s death, Atlético de Madrid is in mourning again. Miguel Jones Castillo has passed away at 81, as confirmed this Wednesday by Atlético de Madrid, club where became one of its most iconic players with 129 games officers defending the mattress top.

«Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca family. Atlético de Madrid is mourning the death of our former player«, Indicated the mattress team about Jones, born on October 27, 1938 in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) and who played eight seasons at Atleti.

“He is one of the mythical figures of our club with 129 official matches defending the red and white, being part of a team that will always remain in the memory of our fans,” continued the text of condolence.

So, Jones arrived at Atleti in 1959 from Indautxu and at the request of Fernando Daucik. He debuted on October 18 of that same year in a duel against Granada in the old Metropolitan stadium. “Jones stood out as a great striker who, thanks to his physical display and versatility, could be considered a wild card for the coaches”, has underlined the note.

“You could see him playing as a striker, winger, midfielder and even center back,” he added about a footballer who scored one of the goals that won the Recopa title in 1962, defeating Fiorentina 3-0 in the tiebreaker of a final that marked Atleti’s first European title.

During his time as a mattress, Jones scored 50 goals and won five titles: LaLiga in 1965/66, three Cups (1960, 1961 and 1965) and that historic Recopa to debut the club’s record in the ‘Viejo Continene’.

“With Jones leaving, the athletic family loses another of the symbols that gave everything for this club on and off the pitch. From the club, the president, CEO and our council show their sincere condolences to all his family and friends, “concluded the press release, implicitly referring to the recent death of Joaquín Peiró.