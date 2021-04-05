Atlético de Madrid: Koke leaves hurt after the defeat with Sevilla

Jorge Resurrection ‘Koke’, captain of the Atletico Madrid, has described the suffered (1-0) by his team this Sunday in the field of Seville, where the colchoneros have “tried without fortune” and have bowed after “a clear hand” in the play of the goal that decided the clash.

Speaking to Movistar, Koke insisted that “the goal hand is clear and there is another in a play by Marcos Llorente that was second yellow” to Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, two actions that “the VAR has to do” just like him. has “seen in the field”, so he regretted that the refereeing “has not benefited” his team.

Also read: Club América mourning, Luis Fuentes González, father of the Eagles player, dies

The Madrid midfielder leaves Seville “hurt” after a match in which Atlético has “had to recover the ball and then have it”, but it was a defeat on “a difficult day” on which “now there will be a week to comment “but he does not believe that” the lost advantage will take its toll on him. “

Also read: Liga MX: In Tigres they are ashamed of the terrible step in the Clausura 2021

“We continue to depend on us and there is no doubt about this team. We have a large squad and we must all be plugged in to stay up and think about Sunday’s game at Betis,” Koke stressed