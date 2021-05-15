Atlético de Madrid: Joao Félix would return to the title against Osasuna

The Portuguese forward of Atlético de Madrid Joao Felix, who has left the bench in four of the last five games he has played, could have the opportunity to start as a starter in this Sunday’s match against Osasuna, in which a victory could give the rojiblanco the title if the Real Madrid does not win in Bilbao.

The Portuguese striker, whose contribution to the team has been decreasing – he only has two goals and two league assists so far in 2021 and his last goal dates from February 28 in Villarreal – could have an opportunity as a playmaker turned to the left or striker instead of Argentine Ángel Correa, as rehearsed in training this Saturday.

“Without a doubt we hope that Joao, at the moment he has to be on the field, be it from the beginning or entering, will give us what he gave us, important that he has, that obviously the team needs him,” explained Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone at the post-training press conference, without confirming whether the Portuguese will be from the game or not.

In this morning session in the red and white sports city, Simeone also considered the return to the eleven of the Brazilian Renan Lodi, who could act as a full back or left wing. Mario Hermoso, Brazilian Felipe Monteiro, Montenegrin Stefan Savic, as central, and English Kieran Trippier on the right, would complete the defensive line.

João Félix and Luis Suárez, two different moments? See me confer or let Simeone fall on you two! E aí, do you agree as a coach of Atlético de Madrid? #Atleti pic.twitter.com/2LnYh6G0j7 – TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) May 15, 2021

In midfield, captain ‘Koke’ Resurrección could count on the help of Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia, to the detriment of Saúl Ñíguez. Marcos Llorente and Joao Félix would be the interiors, with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez at the top of the attack. This would leave Belgian Yannick Carrasco initially on the bench, although he could enter if Simeone opts to withdraw a center-back.

Atlético will have all its players with the exception of Frenchman Thomas Lemar, who already missed the match against Real Sociedad due to a myotendinous injury in his left thigh and will miss the duel against Osasuna, since he was in training this Saturday on the sidelines and only went out onto the pitch to walk alongside a recuperator from the rojiblanco coaching staff.

The team trained in the main field of the Majadahonda training complex (Madrid), presided over by a banner with the slogan “I would give my life to see you as a champion”, in line with recent weeks, in which the team has had different Encouragement phrases in your workouts to support you in this tight fitting garter belt.