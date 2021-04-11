Atlético de Madrid: Joao Félix turns on the alarms when he is injured against Real Betis

Portuguese Joao Felix, forward of Atlético de Madrid, he injured his right ankle this Sunday and was substituted at the beginning of the second half of the match against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium, unable to continue on the pitch due to a trauma to that joint.

The attacker, who was out last week for the match against Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium due to a blow in the same place, again damaged his ankle on the edge of intermission in the action after a shot attempt against Aissa Mandi. With him still on the ground, rest was decreed.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados defeats Toluca in ‘Hell’ and approaches the Liguilla

Joao Félix limped away, along with Dr. Óscar Celada, heading to the locker room, and then he jumped onto the field for the second half but as soon as he started he threw himself to the ground and asked for the change

Also read: Liga MX: Javier Aguirre said he was satisfied with Rayados’ victory against Toluca

Uruguayan Lucas Torreira came in in the 47th minute. He sat in the stands with an ice pack on his right ankle.