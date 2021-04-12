Atlético de Madrid: Joao Félix suffered a sprained ankle

The Portuguese forward of Atlético de Madrid, Joao Félix, who had to retire injured from Sunday’s game against Betis at Benito Villamarín (1-1), suffers a sprained right ankle and his English teammate Kieran trippier He has lumbar pain, according to the rojiblanco club.

Joao He was substituted at the start of the second half of Sunday’s match after he suffered a blow in a play with Betis defender Aissa Mandi, while Trippier retired with back pain following defensive action in the 78th minute.

Both players underwent medical tests on Monday that yielded the diagnoses of ankle sprain for the Portuguese and lumbar pain for the English, both “pending evolution”, according to the medical report published by Atlético on its website.

Without further information on the severity of the injury, Atlético currently only has one forward available, the Argentine Angel CorreaSince the Uruguayan Luis Suárez is injured, the French Moussa Dembélé is under medical follow-up after his slight drop in blood pressure three weeks ago and Joao’s injury is added to them.

In the case of Trippier, who has already missed ten official matches (nine in the League and one in the Champions League) when he was sanctioned for breaching the betting regulations of the English Federation, his natural replacement would be the Croatian Sime Vrsaljko, if at all. the Englishman does not recover in time to play against Eibar on Sunday.

The other footballer that Atlético is aware of, in addition to Joao, Trippier and Dembélé, is the Frenchman Thomas Lemar, who fell from the call for the game against Betis two hours before the start due to muscle discomfort in a thigh