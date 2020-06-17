Atlético de Madrid beat Osasuna with a forceful 0-5 in Sadar in the match corresponding to matchday 29 of the Santander League. Those of the Cholo Simeone overwhelmed the red box thanks to the Joao Félix’s double, and the goals of Marcos Llorente, Morata and Carrasco, these last two assisted by the ’14’, which allow the mattresses to continue overtaking Getafe and continue in the fight for the classification for the Champions League.

Cholo men’s second consecutive game and ten finals, counting with Osasuna, ahead. Ten days to finish the Santander League and, as Don Luis Aragonés often said, that’s the final stretch in which the championships are decided. This year Atlético will not fight for the League, but it does have needs, that of qualify for the Champions League, objective for which in the Simeone era it had not been endangered.

For this first final played at El Sadar, Cholo Simeone made four variations in relation to the clash against Athletic. Oblak repeated in goal, just like Lodi, Savic and Giménez in defence. The new face behind was that of Arias. In front, Saúl and Héctor Herrera occupied the midfield, while the bands were for Koke and for Correa. Ahead of them, Joao Félix and Diego Costa to try to beat Ruben’s bow.

Atlético was planted in sixth place in the League in Pamplona to try to take advantage of the punctures from Getafe and Seville. The first to overtake him and the Hispanics to cut points. For this they had to beat an Osasuna who came out well planted on the field of play, but it was difficult for him to approach the Oblak area. They were the mattress makers who tried, but with the always arduous task of overcoming the defense of those from Arrasate.

Joao Félix, in Champions mode

The first came in 20 minutes. Diego Costa had it, taking advantage of a pass to the hole, but Rubén put his fists well. The pass came from the feet of the fireproof Koke, who pressed, defended, ran and tried to be everywhere. The rojiblancos kept trying, and seven minutes later the flute sounded. Carrerón de Lodi, who puts her back so that Saúl defectively hit the leather and with Joao Félix taking the rebound to burst the ball and sending it to the back of the net.

The goal changed that script for Atlético from both sides. That one who signed a poor first half and reacted in the second or woke up when the rival went ahead on the scoreboard. Such was the change that not even Oblak had to make his miraculous stop. The game stopped to cool off and after the return, Osasuna sparked putting Cholo Simeone’s men in trouble. With a double occasion with Roberto Torres and Moncayola they put fear in the body of the people of Madrid, but they they were not intimidated and they responded with an exquisite Joao Félix.

He was fine O menino, just like Renan Lodi. The first of them, Joao Félix signed a dream play with two bankruptcies with which he stiffened Unai García. The Portuguese won the gulag against Osasuna, but the pass behind could not be finished by Ángel Correa. Moments later Rubén ran into the Portuguese’s attempt, who hooked a center from the left side, but was canceled by a very doubtful offside. And so, with the 0-1 both teams went to the locker room to rest and change the shirts, as dictated by the protocol of the League.

The footballers returned to the field of play and Osasuna still could not find the formula with which to overcome Atlético’s defense despite the fact that Enric Gallego won all the struggles overlooked. Ten minutes after the restart, in a quick play came the second of the visitors. Seven touches was enough. Another pass to the gap, this time from Correa, so that Diego Costa run by driving the ball parallel to Joao Félix before standing in front of Rubén and doing the death pass for the Portuguese to close the game.

Atlético was comfortable and was on track without having made one of the five changes. After the second Jagoba Arrasate moved the bench. Rubén García and Adrián López entered, an old acquaintance and well remembered by the mattress parish. The one who was champion in 2014 of the League under the orders of Simeone forgave at the far post by sending out a center from Gallego. After this, double change in the ranks of Simeone. Outside Correa and Costa to enter Llorente and Morata. More changes in four minutes than Fernando Simón in his health councils, which is to say.

Llorente for everyone and everyone for Llorente

Without hat trick Joao Félix was left when in 68 ′ he was replaced by Thomas Partey. This change allowed Llorente get ahead of that new position and support Morata. Again Anfield’s hero proved to be three points physically above any player in the Santander League. It didn’t take long to translate that great moment into a goal. A bit based on power and conviction with which he beat three rivals, crossing his shot before a Ruben who could only make the statue.

The party was on track with 0-3, but Atlético wanted more. And Llorente too. He received his back in the three-quarter zone, protected the ball well and gave a deep pass to Morata, who despite being quite heeled, did not err in sending the ball to the long post. The referee canceled the goal, but that VAR that has so irritated the mattresses this week, he considered it valid. Carrasco entered instead of Saúl with five minutes left. And Llorente was still hungry … and that the boy has a good eating habit.

Marcos took advantage of an error by the Osasuna defense to penetrate the area and give his second assist of the nighte with a death pass that transformed Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. The Belgian put the final 0-5 with which Atlético had three very important points in his pocket to fulfill that objective of qualifying for the Champions League. First of the ten finals won. The next, on Saturday against Valladolid in the Metropolitano.