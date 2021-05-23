Atlético de Madrid: Jan Oblak’s words after being champion

Every start of the season, Jan Oblak, goalkeeper of the Atletico Madrid, he sets “the bar to win the League”, as expressed this Saturday after proclaiming himself champion against Valladolid, “a spectacular sensation”, while remarking the “merit” of the entire group in winning the title.

“I am very well. I can not say anything else. Many memories is my seventh year and when each year begins I have the ribbon to win the League. We have achieved it after so many hard years, so many years that sometimes we have been close, to sometimes far away. The year has come and the sensations are spectacular, “he said in ‘Movistar’.

“We all have merits. To be champion, the whole team has to be at an incredible level. Only one is not going to solve it. The whole team has done everything to win the championship, to be the team with the fewest goals. It’s not just mine. Of the forwards who score goals, of the assistants, it belongs to the whole team, to each player, to those who played, to those who did not play, they were with us, it shows and that is why the matches can be traced because the energy it’s good. “

Jan Oblak in the 2020/21 League: ▪ The goalkeeper with the most saves (103).

▪ The goalkeeper with the most saves in the area (65).

▪ The goalkeeper with the most undefeated goals (18).

▪ Champion.

▪ Champion.

▪ Zamora Trophy (the fifth of his career). The goalkeeper of the season.

In the memory is his stop in a penalty to Joselu Mato against Alavés with 1-0 and in the 87th minute, although he stressed the importance of “each action, of some center that seems simple”. “Penalties are what stands out the most for outsiders. Luckily I have stopped some and have given the team the opportunity to win. Very happy about that and hopefully there will be many more,” he said.

When Valladolid scored 0-1, Oblak thought “about coming back.” “There is no other, they have scored, we have not started well, they also risked their lives to stay in the First Division and they played a great game, but we had to come back yes or yes. That was the only thing I had in mind “, the doorman reviewed.