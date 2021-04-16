Atlético de Madrid: Jan Oblak justifies the bad moment of the team

The goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid, Slovenian Jan Oblak, considered that the team has had “difficulties with injuries” in recent games, but assured that they are “recovering” and that the results “are going to change”, at a time when their difference at the head of the League is has minimized.

“I see the team well, maybe we have had difficulties with injuries, we have lacked players, but we are recovering and I think that in this final stretch we are going to enter well and results that in recent games have not been in our favor that is going to change and we are going to win, “Oblak said in statements offered by the club.

Atlético have missed 16 of the last 33 points at stake, which has meant that their lead at the top of the LaLiga Santander standings has been reduced to one point over Real Madrid and two over Barcelona.

In this context, they receive an Eibar that is fighting to get out of the relegation zone, since it is currently last with 23 points, four from salvation.

“With Eibar we have always had difficulties, there is never an easy game against anyone and less against Eibar. They are a team that plays well, that is in difficulties but the last games they have played have not done so badly either, the results have not they have gone well, but it is a difficult party “, thought Oblak.

“We have to go to win it, we need three points like them and I am sure that in the field we will show and do enough to take those three important points, that we need them,” added the goalkeeper.