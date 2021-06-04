Atlético de Madrid, interested in Bernardo Silva

06/03/2021

On at 20:34 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Atlético de Madrid, under its status as League champion, is studying the incorporation of a top-level footballer for next season. According to the newspaper France Football, the chosen one is none other than Bernardo Silva, a Portuguese midfielder who plays for Manchester City.

The operation, at first, may seem complicated. Bernardo Silva landed in Manchester in the summer of 2017 from Monaco in exchange for 50 million euros. The Portuguese international managed, little by little, to gain a foothold in Pep Guardiola’s schemes, but he has not established himself as the undisputed starter. He has played 26 Premier League games this season, a figure that could be further reduced if Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish ends up joining the sky blue team.

In this context, Atlético de Madrid is presented as a viable alternative. The rojiblanco team has established itself as a top-level team, competing for the League and the Champions League season after season. It should be noted that Atlético de Madrid already tried, without success, the signing of the Portuguese in 2016.

Jorge Mendes could play a fundamental role in hypothetical negotiations. The reputed representative, who handles the affairs of Bernardo Silva, maintains a great relationship with Atlético de Madrid thanks to operations such as that of Joao Félix. Both players, summoned by Portugal for the European Championship, work with Mendes.

Regardless of what happens with Bernardo Silva, great movements are foreseen in the center of the field of the rojiblanco team. Torreira, whose assignment with Arsenal has come to an end, Héctor Herrera and Saúl could seek a new destination this summer. To alleviate these possible casualties, Atlético has sounded Fabian, from Napoli, and Rodrigo de Paul, from Udinese.