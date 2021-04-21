Atlético de Madrid, Inter and AC Milan also resign from the Superliga

Only three founders left

Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan confirmed on Wednesday that they are resigning from the Super League and thus join the six English clubs that also said goodbye to the European competition yesterday. In this way, of the 12 founding teams of the tournament, only three remain: the Spanish Real Madrid and FC Barcelona and the Italian Juventus.

Atlético de Madrid announced its decision after the meeting of its board of directors, which “has decided to formally communicate to the Superliga and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalize its adherence to the project.”

“Atlético de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today,” said the entity in a statement published at the edge of this noon on its official website, after of having closely followed the different events that happened on Tuesday, with the abandonment of the competition of the six English clubs.

‘Forbes’: Barça and Real Madrid, the most valuable clubs in the world

20 Ajax Amsterdam – Club value: € 346.3 million

& copy imago images

Source: Forbes

19 Leicester City – Club value: € 381.5 million

& copy imago images

18 West Ham United – Club value: € 426.0 million

& copy imago images

17 AS Roma – Club value: € 459.5 million

& copy imago images

16 AC Milan – Club value: € 468.7 million

& copy imago images

15 Everton FC – Club value: € 551.8 million

& copy imago images

14 Inter Milan – Club value: € 622.8 million

& copy imago images

13 Atlético Madrid – Club value: € 838.6 million

& copy imago images

12 Borussia Dortmund – Club value: € 1.59 billion

& copy imago images

11 Juventus FC – Club value: € 1.64 billion

& copy imago images

10 Tottenham Hotspur – Club value: € 1.93 billion

& copy imago images

9 Paris Saint-Germain – Club value: € 2.10 billion

& copy imago images

8 Arsenal FC – Club value: € 2.35 billion

& copy imago images

7 Chelsea FC – Club value: € 2.68 billion

& copy imago images

6 Manchester City – Club value: € 3.35 billion

& copy imago images

5 Liverpool FC – Club value: € 3.43 billion

& copy imago images

4 Manchester United – Club value: € 3.52 billion

& copy imago images

3 Bayern Munich – Club value: € 3.53 billion

& copy imago images

2 Real Madrid – Club value: € 3.98 billion

& copy imago images

1 FC Barcelona – Club value: € 3.99 billion

& copy imago images

Last night, Manchester City -which was the first to reject their accession to the European Super League-, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham announced that they were abandoning the project, and this Wednesday Inter also did. . All of them were among the twelve founding partners, like Atlético, which also did the same this Wednesday.

“For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanca family, especially our fans,” said the Madrid entity this Wednesday, whose decision to enter the European Super League had caused the rejection of an important part of its fans since Last monday.

Satisfaction of the Atlético squad and also of Simeone

In turn, Atlético said that “the first team’s squad and its coach (Diego Simeone) have shown their satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits should prevail over any other criteria,” according to the entity 48 hours after announcing its adhesion to the project.

The four founders of the Super League by market value

4 – AC Milan – Staff value: € 508.8 M

& copy imago images

Data as of April 21, 2021

3 – Juventus – Value of the squad: € 678.1 M

& copy imago images

2 – Real Madrid – Value of the squad: € 745.5 M

& copy imago images

1 – FC Barcelona – Value of the staff: 823 M €

& copy imago images

Inter confirms that “it is no longer part of the Super League project”

Likewise, Inter Milan confirmed on Wednesday that his club “is no longer part of the Super League project”, of which he was one of the founding partners. “FC Internazionale Milan confirms that the Club is no longer part of the Superliga project,” read the statement from the Milanese club.

“We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since we were born. Our commitment to stakeholders to improve football will never change,” the note adds.

Official Statement https://t.co/470EOAvGlE

Communicate Ufficiale https://t.co/HV2CwvxdWh pic.twitter.com/7bSlfVRArb – AC Milan (@acmilan) April 21, 2021

Homepage