Penalty day at the Camp Nou. Alejandro José Hernández Hernández whistled a total of three penalties, although the whistle took the palm in the Atlético de Madrid area.

In the 48th minute of the game, Semedo dropped into the area after feeling minimal contact from Felipe. The Canarian referee understood that it was enough in the face of protests from Atlético de Madrid players, including Felipe’s own. The penalty was converted by Leo Messi, who reached the figure of 700 goals after throwing it to the Panenka.

It was not an easy day for Hernández Hernández, who However, he was correct in almost all the decisions he made during the game.. The referee signaled a penalty after a trip by Arturo Vidal to Carrasco and ordered to repeat the one that led to Atlético de Madrid’s first goal, when Ter Stegen took the lead in the first instance.

He was also fine in the second penalty call against Atlético de Madrid, in which the protagonists were Semedo and Carrasco. Three penalties called by Hernández Hernández, the second of them being the most controversial.